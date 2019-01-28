Saregama India standalone net profit rises 844.62% in the December 2018 quarter

-
ALSO READ
Saregama India standalone net profit rises 235.43% in the September 2018 quarter
Carvaan hits one million units sales in 16 months
Nalco will be watched after board OKs share buyback
Airtel's Wynk Music most entertaining app of 2018 on Google Play
'Hamid' talks about innocence in strife-torn Kashmir: Director
-
Sales rise 60.70% to Rs 150.64 croreNet profit of Saregama India rose 844.62% to Rs 12.28 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 1.30 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. Sales rose 60.70% to Rs 150.64 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 93.74 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2018Dec. 2017% Var.Sales150.6493.74 61 OPM %12.814.92 -PBDT20.165.17 290 PBT19.294.21 358 NP12.281.30 845
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU