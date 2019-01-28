JUST IN
Saregama India standalone net profit rises 844.62% in the December 2018 quarter

Sales rise 60.70% to Rs 150.64 crore

Net profit of Saregama India rose 844.62% to Rs 12.28 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 1.30 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. Sales rose 60.70% to Rs 150.64 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 93.74 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2018Dec. 2017% Var.Sales150.6493.74 61 OPM %12.814.92 -PBDT20.165.17 290 PBT19.294.21 358 NP12.281.30 845

