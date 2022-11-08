Sarla Performance Fibers consolidated net profit declines 35.48% in the September 2022 quarter

Sales rise 9.66% to Rs 115.58 crore

Net profit of Sarla Performance Fibers declined 35.48% to Rs 9.51 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 14.74 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 9.66% to Rs 115.58 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 105.40 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021.115.58105.4013.1318.5220.2326.8713.2920.339.5114.74

