JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-CM » Companies » Results

Dr. Lal PathLabs Q1 PAT slides 24% YoY to Rs 72 cr
Business Standard

Sarla Performance Fibers consolidated net profit declines 35.48% in the September 2022 quarter

Capital Market 

Sales rise 9.66% to Rs 115.58 crore

Net profit of Sarla Performance Fibers declined 35.48% to Rs 9.51 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 14.74 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 9.66% to Rs 115.58 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 105.40 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales115.58105.40 10 OPM %13.1318.52 -PBDT20.2326.87 -25 PBT13.2920.33 -35 NP9.5114.74 -35

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

First Published: Tue, November 08 2022. 15:56 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU