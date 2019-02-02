JUST IN
Sarla Performance Fibers standalone net profit declines 31.47% in the December 2018 quarter

Sales rise 12.11% to Rs 79.41 crore

Net profit of Sarla Performance Fibers declined 31.47% to Rs 7.10 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 10.36 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. Sales rose 12.11% to Rs 79.41 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 70.83 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2018Dec. 2017% Var.Sales79.4170.83 12 OPM %15.6426.05 -PBDT15.0518.87 -20 PBT11.4415.42 -26 NP7.1010.36 -31

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Sat, February 02 2019. 14:57 IST

