Sarnimal Investment reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.01 crore in the September 2022 quarter

-
ALSO READ
IL&FS Investment Managers reports standalone net profit of Rs 2.59 crore in the September 2022 quarter
Peoples Investment reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.02 crore in the September 2022 quarter
Kamini Finance And Investment Co reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.03 crore in the September 2022 quarter
Stanrose Mafatlal Investment & Finance reports consolidated net profit of Rs 0.11 crore in the September 2022 quarter
Investment & Precision Castings reports consolidated net profit of Rs 0.44 crore in the September 2022 quarter
-
Reported sales nilNet profit of Sarnimal Investment reported to Rs 0.01 crore in the quarter ended September 2022. There were no net profit/loss reported during the previous quarter ended September 2021. There were no Sales reported in the quarter ended September 2022 and during the previous quarter ended September 2021.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Subscribe to Business Standard Premium
Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!
Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.
Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU