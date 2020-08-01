Sarthak Industries reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.07 crore in the March 2020 quarter

-
Sales rise 0.41% to Rs 27.01 croreNet profit of Sarthak Industries reported to Rs 0.07 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against net loss of Rs 0.18 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales rose 0.41% to Rs 27.01 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 26.90 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.
For the full year,net profit rose 502.22% to Rs 2.71 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 0.45 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales declined 14.65% to Rs 95.56 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 111.96 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Mar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Sales27.0126.90 0 95.56111.96 -15 OPM %2.631.78 -0.571.82 - PBDT0.490.42 17 5.541.89 193 PBT0.350.24 46 5.091.18 331 NP0.07-0.18 LP 2.710.45 502
