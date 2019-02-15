Sarup Industries reports standalone net loss of Rs 2.28 crore in the December 2018 quarter

-
ALSO READ
Sarup Industries reports standalone net loss of Rs 2.21 crore in the September 2018 quarter
Board of Sarup Industries approves change in CFO
New play to recollect Kalpana Chawla's space odyssey with a rural twist
Former Haryana minister Jai Singh Rana dead
Khadi and Village Industries provide employment to 140.36 lakh persons in 2017-18
-
Sales decline 48.58% to Rs 4.88 croreNet loss of Sarup Industries reported to Rs 2.28 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against net profit of Rs 0.06 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. Sales declined 48.58% to Rs 4.88 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 9.49 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2018Dec. 2017% Var.Sales4.889.49 -49 OPM %-29.1010.33 -PBDT-1.940.46 PL PBT-2.280.06 PL NP-2.280.06 PL
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU