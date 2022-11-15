Sarvamangal Mercantile Co. standalone net profit rises 7.14% in the September 2022 quarter

-
Reported sales nilNet profit of Sarvamangal Mercantile Co. rose 7.14% to Rs 0.60 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 0.56 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. There were no Sales reported in the quarter ended September 2022 and during the previous quarter ended September 2021.
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
