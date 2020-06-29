Sashwat Technocrats reports consolidated net loss of Rs 3.81 crore in the March 2020 quarter

-
ALSO READ
Panama Petrochem consolidated net profit declines 57.42% in the March 2020 quarter
K C P standalone net profit declines 94.29% in the March 2020 quarter
K C P consolidated net profit declines 16.47% in the March 2020 quarter
MRF consolidated net profit rises 131.01% in the March 2020 quarter
ISMT reports consolidated net loss of Rs 53.46 crore in the December 2019 quarter
-
Sales decline 6.90% to Rs 0.27 croreNet loss of Sashwat Technocrats reported to Rs 3.81 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against net profit of Rs 0.02 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales declined 6.90% to Rs 0.27 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 0.29 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.
For the full year,net loss reported to Rs 7.88 crore in the year ended March 2020. There were no net profit/loss reported during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales rose 27.59% to Rs 0.37 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 0.29 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Mar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Sales0.270.29 -7 0.370.29 28 OPM %-7.41-44.83 -0-55.17 - PBDT0.150.09 67 0.290.05 480 PBT0.150.09 67 0.290.05 480 NP-3.810.02 PL -7.880 0
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU