Sashwat Technocrats reports consolidated net loss of Rs 3.81 crore in the March 2020 quarter

Sales decline 6.90% to Rs 0.27 crore

Net loss of Sashwat Technocrats reported to Rs 3.81 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against net profit of Rs 0.02 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales declined 6.90% to Rs 0.27 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 0.29 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.

For the full year,net loss reported to Rs 7.88 crore in the year ended March 2020. There were no net profit/loss reported during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales rose 27.59% to Rs 0.37 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 0.29 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Mar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Sales0.270.29 -7 0.370.29 28 OPM %-7.41-44.83 -0-55.17 - PBDT0.150.09 67 0.290.05 480 PBT0.150.09 67 0.290.05 480 NP-3.810.02 PL -7.880 0

First Published: Mon, June 29 2020. 15:09 IST

