Sastasundar Ventures reports consolidated net loss of Rs 4.92 crore in the September 2022 quarter

Sales rise 60.02% to Rs 254.29 croreNet Loss of Sastasundar Ventures reported to Rs 4.92 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against net loss of Rs 4.54 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 60.02% to Rs 254.29 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 158.91 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales254.29158.91 60 OPM %-10.77-6.28 -PBDT-21.83-6.74 -224 PBT-23.67-7.76 -205 NP-4.92-4.54 -8
