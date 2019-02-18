Sastasundar Ventures reports consolidated net loss of Rs 9.17 crore in the December 2018 quarter

-
-
Sales rise 27.00% to Rs 55.55 croreNet loss of Sastasundar Ventures reported to Rs 9.17 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against net profit of Rs 2.17 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. Sales rose 27.00% to Rs 55.55 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 43.74 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2018Dec. 2017% Var.Sales55.5543.74 27 OPM %-16.18-2.99 -PBDT-8.60-0.73 -1078 PBT-10.08-2.10 -380 NP-9.172.17 PL
