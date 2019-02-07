Sat Industries consolidated net profit rises 158.74% in the December 2018 quarter

-
ALSO READ
Sat Industries consolidated net profit rises 227.97% in the September 2018 quarter
Sat Industries consolidated net profit rises 170.87% in the June 2018 quarter
Sat Industries standalone net profit rises 2.41% in the September 2018 quarter
Sat Industries standalone net profit rises 30.95% in the June 2018 quarter
Sat Industries' subsidiary Aeroflex Finance gets registered as NBFC-ND
-
Sales rise 128.50% to Rs 60.78 croreNet profit of Sat Industries rose 158.74% to Rs 3.70 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 1.43 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. Sales rose 128.50% to Rs 60.78 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 26.60 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2018Dec. 2017% Var.Sales60.7826.60 128 OPM %15.3311.50 -PBDT6.132.91 111 PBT4.802.61 84 NP3.701.43 159
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU