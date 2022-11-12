JUST IN
Board of Vidhi Specialty Food Ingredients recommends first interim dividend
Sat Industries consolidated net profit rises 22.10% in the September 2022 quarter

Sales rise 59.92% to Rs 126.10 crore

Net profit of Sat Industries rose 22.10% to Rs 12.54 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 10.27 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 59.92% to Rs 126.10 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 78.85 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales126.1078.85 60 OPM %11.8817.21 -PBDT16.4812.88 28 PBT14.8811.52 29 NP12.5410.27 22

First Published: Sat, November 12 2022. 12:58 IST

