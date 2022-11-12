Sat Industries consolidated net profit rises 22.10% in the September 2022 quarter

Sales rise 59.92% to Rs 126.10 crore

Net profit of Sat Industries rose 22.10% to Rs 12.54 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 10.27 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 59.92% to Rs 126.10 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 78.85 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021.126.1078.8511.8817.2116.4812.8814.8811.5212.5410.27

