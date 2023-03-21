Satin Creditcare board to consider fund raising on 23 March

Satin Creditcare Network said that its board will meet on 23 March 2023 to consider raising funds through issue of non-convertible debentures (NCDs) on private placement basis.

Meeting of working committee of board of directors of Satin Creditcare Network is scheduled to be held on Thursday, 23 March 2023, inter-alia to consider the fund raising proposal by way of issuance of listed/unlisted, secured/unsecured, non-convertible debentures on private placement basis, the company said.

Satin Creditcare Network is engaged primarily in providing micro finance services to women in the rural areas of India who are enrolled as members and organized as joint liability groups.

The company had reported 75.20% to Rs 58.71 crore on a 20.27% rise in sales to Rs 415.58 crore in Q3 FY23 over Q3 FY22.

The scrip rose 0.84% to Rs 126.65 on the BSE.

