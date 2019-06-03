Satkar Finlease standalone net profit rises 300.00% in the March 2019 quarter

-
Reported sales nilNet profit of Satkar Finlease rose 300.00% to Rs 0.04 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 0.01 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. There were no Sales reported in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 0.22 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018.
For the full year,net profit declined 16.67% to Rs 0.05 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 0.06 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. Sales declined 2.63% to Rs 0.74 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 0.76 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Mar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Sales00.22 -100 0.740.76 -3 OPM %013.64 -9.4610.53 - PBDT0.060.03 100 0.070.08 -13 PBT0.060.03 100 0.070.08 -13 NP0.040.01 300 0.050.06 -17
