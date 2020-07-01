JUST IN
Satra Properties (India) standalone net profit rises 6569.39% in the March 2020 quarter

Sales rise 229.52% to Rs 19.87 crore

Net profit of Satra Properties (India) rose 6569.39% to Rs 98.04 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 1.47 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales rose 229.52% to Rs 19.87 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 6.03 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.

For the full year,net profit reported to Rs 17.35 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against net loss of Rs 0.24 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales declined 23.83% to Rs 25.25 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 33.15 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Mar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Sales19.876.03 230 25.2533.15 -24 OPM %-101.76-14.10 --147.37-9.11 - PBDT98.081.52 6353 17.50-0.02 LP PBT98.041.47 6569 17.35-0.24 LP NP98.041.47 6569 17.35-0.24 LP

First Published: Wed, July 01 2020. 17:08 IST

