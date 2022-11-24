Satya Shyam Trading standalone net profit declines 22.73% in the September 2022 quarter

Sales rise 71.10% to Rs 11.19 crore

Net profit of Satya Shyam Trading declined 22.73% to Rs 0.17 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 0.22 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 71.10% to Rs 11.19 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 6.54 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021.11.196.543.134.890.330.230.320.220.170.22

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)