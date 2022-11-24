Satya Shyam Trading standalone net profit declines 22.73% in the September 2022 quarter

-
ALSO READ
Aar Shyam (India) Investment Company standalone net profit rises 61.54% in the September 2022 quarter
Shyam Century Ferrous standalone net profit declines 47.75% in the September 2022 quarter
Shyam Telecom reports standalone net loss of Rs 1.78 crore in the September 2022 quarter
Shyam Metalics & Energy consolidated net profit declines 72.40% in the September 2022 quarter
Shyam Telecom reports standalone net loss of Rs 1.81 crore in the March 2022 quarter
-
Sales rise 71.10% to Rs 11.19 croreNet profit of Satya Shyam Trading declined 22.73% to Rs 0.17 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 0.22 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 71.10% to Rs 11.19 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 6.54 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales11.196.54 71 OPM %3.134.89 -PBDT0.330.23 43 PBT0.320.22 45 NP0.170.22 -23
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Subscribe to Business Standard Premium
Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!
Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.
Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU