Saumya Consultants standalone net profit declines 3.33% in the September 2022 quarter

Sales rise 3.80% to Rs 9.84 crore

Net profit of Saumya Consultants declined 3.33% to Rs 5.80 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 6.00 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 3.80% to Rs 9.84 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 9.48 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021.9.849.4863.0154.646.705.406.675.365.806.00

