Saumya Consultants standalone net profit declines 3.33% in the September 2022 quarter

Sales rise 3.80% to Rs 9.84 croreNet profit of Saumya Consultants declined 3.33% to Rs 5.80 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 6.00 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 3.80% to Rs 9.84 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 9.48 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales9.849.48 4 OPM %63.0154.64 -PBDT6.705.40 24 PBT6.675.36 24 NP5.806.00 -3
