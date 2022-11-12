Saumya Consultants standalone net profit declines 3.33% in the September 2022 quarter

JUST IN
Sales rise 3.80% to Rs 9.84 crore

Net profit of Saumya Consultants declined 3.33% to Rs 5.80 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 6.00 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 3.80% to Rs 9.84 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 9.48 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales9.849.48 4 OPM %63.0154.64 -PBDT6.705.40 24 PBT6.675.36 24 NP5.806.00 -3

First Published: Sat, November 12 2022. 08:09 IST

