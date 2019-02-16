Saumya Consultants standalone net profit rises 82.14% in the December 2018 quarter

-
Sales rise 7.03% to Rs 1.98 croreNet profit of Saumya Consultants rose 82.14% to Rs 0.51 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 0.28 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. Sales rose 7.03% to Rs 1.98 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 1.85 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2018Dec. 2017% Var.Sales1.981.85 7 OPM %7.07-3.24 -PBDT0.540.31 74 PBT0.510.28 82 NP0.510.28 82
