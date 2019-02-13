Savani Financials reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.01 crore in the December 2018 quarter

-
ALSO READ
GSS Infotech acquires Nexii Labs Inc, USA
GSS Infotech to acquire Nexii Labs Inc, USA
Indo-City Infotech standalone net profit rises 350.00% in the December 2018 quarter
Aashee Infotech reports consolidated net profit of Rs 0.45 crore in the September 2018 quarter
Adroit Infotech consolidated net profit declines 77.00% in the September 2018 quarter
-
Sales decline 25.00% to Rs 0.03 croreNet profit of Savani Financials remain constant at Rs 0.01 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 and also during the previous quarter ended December 2017. Sales declined 25.00% to Rs 0.03 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 0.04 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2018Dec. 2017% Var.Sales0.030.04 -25 OPM %33.3325.00 -PBDT0.010.01 0 PBT0.010.01 0 NP0.010.01 0
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU