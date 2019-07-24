JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-CM » Companies » Results

MPS consolidated net profit rises 0.65% in the June 2019 quarter
Business Standard

Saven Technologies standalone net profit rises 10.53% in the June 2019 quarter

Capital Market 

Sales rise 18.75% to Rs 2.85 crore

Net profit of Saven Technologies rose 10.53% to Rs 0.63 crore in the quarter ended June 2019 as against Rs 0.57 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2018. Sales rose 18.75% to Rs 2.85 crore in the quarter ended June 2019 as against Rs 2.40 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2018. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2019Jun. 2018% Var.Sales2.852.40 19 OPM %28.0722.08 -PBDT0.920.84 10 PBT0.870.78 12 NP0.630.57 11

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Wed, July 24 2019. 16:38 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU