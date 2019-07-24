Saven Technologies standalone net profit rises 10.53% in the June 2019 quarter

-
Sales rise 18.75% to Rs 2.85 croreNet profit of Saven Technologies rose 10.53% to Rs 0.63 crore in the quarter ended June 2019 as against Rs 0.57 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2018. Sales rose 18.75% to Rs 2.85 crore in the quarter ended June 2019 as against Rs 2.40 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2018. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2019Jun. 2018% Var.Sales2.852.40 19 OPM %28.0722.08 -PBDT0.920.84 10 PBT0.870.78 12 NP0.630.57 11
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
