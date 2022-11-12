JUST IN
Savita Oil Technologies consolidated net profit rises 20.10% in the September 2022 quarter

Sales rise 21.38% to Rs 857.46 crore

Net profit of Savita Oil Technologies rose 20.10% to Rs 69.80 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 58.12 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 21.38% to Rs 857.46 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 706.43 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales857.46706.43 21 OPM %11.4211.01 -PBDT97.9584.62 16 PBT93.0179.36 17 NP69.8058.12 20

First Published: Sat, November 12 2022. 08:13 IST

