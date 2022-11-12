Savita Oil Technologies consolidated net profit rises 20.10% in the September 2022 quarter

Sales rise 21.38% to Rs 857.46 crore

Net profit of Savita Oil Technologies rose 20.10% to Rs 69.80 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 58.12 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 21.38% to Rs 857.46 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 706.43 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021.857.46706.4311.4211.0197.9584.6293.0179.3669.8058.12

