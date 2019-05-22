Sawaca Business Machines reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.02 crore in the March 2019 quarter

-
ALSO READ
Gujarat Credit Corporation reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.05 crore in the December 2018 quarter
Amalgamated Electricity Company reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.03 crore in the December 2018 quarter
Trans Asia Corporation reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.01 crore in the December 2018 quarter
Visagar Financial Services reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.01 crore in the December 2018 quarter
Shyamkamal Investments reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.05 crore in the December 2018 quarter
-
Reported sales nilNet loss of Sawaca Business Machines reported to Rs 0.02 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against net profit of Rs 0.09 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. There were no Sales reported in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 0.62 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018.
For the full year,net profit rose 33.33% to Rs 0.20 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 0.15 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. Sales declined 24.21% to Rs 1.44 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 1.90 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Mar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Sales00.62 -100 1.441.90 -24 OPM %0-12.90 --52.08-36.84 - PBDT-0.020.14 PL 0.270.20 35 PBT-0.020.14 PL 0.270.20 35 NP-0.020.09 PL 0.200.15 33
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU