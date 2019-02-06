Sawaca Business Machines reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.18 crore in the December 2018 quarter

-
Sales decline 69.32% to Rs 0.27 croreNet profit of Sawaca Business Machines remain constant at Rs 0.18 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 and also during the previous quarter ended December 2017. Sales declined 69.32% to Rs 0.27 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 0.88 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2018Dec. 2017% Var.Sales0.270.88 -69 OPM %-25.93-5.68 -PBDT0.180.18 0 PBT0.180.18 0 NP0.180.18 0
