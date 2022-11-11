Sayaji Industries reports consolidated net loss of Rs 3.66 crore in the September 2022 quarter

-
Sales rise 41.67% to Rs 251.61 croreNet loss of Sayaji Industries reported to Rs 3.66 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against net profit of Rs 2.83 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 41.67% to Rs 251.61 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 177.60 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales251.61177.60 42 OPM %-0.024.78 -PBDT-2.357.39 PL PBT-6.024.28 PL NP-3.662.83 PL
