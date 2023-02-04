SBC Exports consolidated net profit declines 22.30% in the December 2022 quarter

Sales decline 11.19% to Rs 49.82 crore

Net profit of SBC Exports declined 22.30% to Rs 2.37 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 3.05 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales declined 11.19% to Rs 49.82 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 56.10 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021.49.8256.106.346.452.683.192.373.052.373.05

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)