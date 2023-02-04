SBC Exports consolidated net profit declines 22.30% in the December 2022 quarter

Sales decline 11.19% to Rs 49.82 croreNet profit of SBC Exports declined 22.30% to Rs 2.37 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 3.05 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales declined 11.19% to Rs 49.82 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 56.10 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales49.8256.10 -11 OPM %6.346.45 -PBDT2.683.19 -16 PBT2.373.05 -22 NP2.373.05 -22
