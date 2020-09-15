SBEC Sugar reports consolidated net loss of Rs 4.00 crore in the June 2020 quarter

-
Sales rise 4.66% to Rs 125.48 croreNet loss of SBEC Sugar reported to Rs 4.00 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against net profit of Rs 3.96 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales rose 4.66% to Rs 125.48 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 119.89 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2020Jun. 2019% Var.Sales125.48119.89 5 OPM %4.3511.41 -PBDT0.539.07 -94 PBT-4.583.94 PL NP-4.003.96 PL
