SBEC Sugar reports consolidated net profit of Rs 11.06 crore in the March 2020 quarter

Sales decline 11.22% to Rs 139.30 croreNet profit of SBEC Sugar reported to Rs 11.06 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against net loss of Rs 3.78 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales declined 11.22% to Rs 139.30 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 156.91 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.
For the full year,net profit reported to Rs 2.66 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against net loss of Rs 49.35 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales rose 15.42% to Rs 481.81 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 417.44 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Mar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Sales139.30156.91 -11 481.81417.44 15 OPM %14.744.18 -8.35-4.43 - PBDT15.432.47 525 19.54-30.38 LP PBT10.29-3.06 LP -0.91-50.82 98 NP11.06-3.78 LP 2.66-49.35 LP
