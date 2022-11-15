SBEC Systems (India) reports consolidated net loss of Rs 0.02 crore in the September 2022 quarter

-
ALSO READ
SBEC Systems (India) reports consolidated net profit of Rs 0.37 crore in the March 2022 quarter
SBEC Sugar reports standalone net loss of Rs 23.07 crore in the September 2022 quarter
Ramco Systems reports consolidated net loss of Rs 60.32 crore in the September 2022 quarter
Jain Irrigation Systems reports consolidated net loss of Rs 90.70 crore in the September 2022 quarter
Lippi Systems reports standalone net loss of Rs 1.06 crore in the September 2022 quarter
-
Sales decline 16.67% to Rs 0.60 croreNet loss of SBEC Systems (India) reported to Rs 0.02 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against net profit of Rs 0.60 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales declined 16.67% to Rs 0.60 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 0.72 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales0.600.72 -17 OPM %45.0094.44 -PBDT-0.010.71 PL PBT-0.010.71 PL NP-0.020.60 PL
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Subscribe to Business Standard Premium
Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!
Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.
Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU