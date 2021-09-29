SBI Card launches 3-day festival offer 'Dumdaar Dus'

SBI Card has announced launch of the three-day mega shopping festive offer 2021, 'Dumdaar Dus', starting 3 October 2021.
During this one-of-its-kind on line shopping festival, SBI Card retail cardholders will have the freedom to shop on line on any domestic e-commerce site, and not be restricted to just one or two, to avail the 10 per cent cash back. Importantly, in line with the growing popularity of EMI transactions, the offer will also be available on online merchant EMI transactions.
To amplify its Festive Offer 2021, SBI Card plans to launch a digital campaign featuring actor Jaaved Jaaferi who accentuates the brand message effortlessly with his versatility and humorous characterization.
