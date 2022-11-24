SBI Global Factors standalone net profit declines 22.54% in the September 2022 quarter

-
-
Sales rise 56.92% to Rs 67.79 croreNet profit of SBI Global Factors declined 22.54% to Rs 4.02 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 5.19 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 56.92% to Rs 67.79 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 43.20 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales67.7943.20 57 OPM %37.9344.07 -PBDT15.9112.08 32 PBT15.2911.52 33 NP4.025.19 -23
