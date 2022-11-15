Scan Projects standalone net profit declines 37.50% in the September 2022 quarter

-
Sales decline 5.16% to Rs 1.47 croreNet profit of Scan Projects declined 37.50% to Rs 0.05 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 0.08 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales declined 5.16% to Rs 1.47 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 1.55 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales1.471.55 -5 OPM %6.808.39 -PBDT0.080.12 -33 PBT0.070.11 -36 NP0.050.08 -38
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
