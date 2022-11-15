Scan Projects standalone net profit declines 37.50% in the September 2022 quarter

Sales decline 5.16% to Rs 1.47 crore

Net profit of Scan Projects declined 37.50% to Rs 0.05 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 0.08 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales declined 5.16% to Rs 1.47 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 1.55 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021.1.471.556.808.390.080.120.070.110.050.08

