Scan Projects standalone net profit declines 40.00% in the March 2020 quarter

Sales decline 59.55% to Rs 0.89 crore

Net profit of Scan Projects declined 40.00% to Rs 0.03 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 0.05 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales declined 59.55% to Rs 0.89 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 2.20 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.

For the full year,net profit declined 84.62% to Rs 0.02 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 0.13 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales declined 22.74% to Rs 3.16 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 4.09 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.

0.892.203.164.0910.114.556.657.580.070.080.110.210.050.070.030.170.030.050.020.13

