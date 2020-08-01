JUST IN
Scan Projects standalone net profit declines 40.00% in the March 2020 quarter

Sales decline 59.55% to Rs 0.89 crore

Net profit of Scan Projects declined 40.00% to Rs 0.03 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 0.05 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales declined 59.55% to Rs 0.89 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 2.20 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.

For the full year,net profit declined 84.62% to Rs 0.02 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 0.13 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales declined 22.74% to Rs 3.16 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 4.09 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Mar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Sales0.892.20 -60 3.164.09 -23 OPM %10.114.55 -6.657.58 - PBDT0.070.08 -13 0.110.21 -48 PBT0.050.07 -29 0.030.17 -82 NP0.030.05 -40 0.020.13 -85

First Published: Sat, August 01 2020. 07:58 IST

