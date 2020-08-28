JUST IN
Scan Steels standalone net profit declines 60.00% in the June 2020 quarter

Sales decline 15.76% to Rs 152.59 crore

Net profit of Scan Steels declined 60.00% to Rs 0.18 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 0.45 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales declined 15.76% to Rs 152.59 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 181.13 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2020Jun. 2019% Var.Sales152.59181.13 -16 OPM %4.344.18 -PBDT4.715.10 -8 PBT1.631.96 -17 NP0.180.45 -60

First Published: Fri, August 28 2020. 08:10 IST

