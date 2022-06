Scanpoint Geomatics consolidated net profit declines 60.29% in the March 2022 quarter

Sales decline 22.27% to Rs 11.55 crore

Net profit of Scanpoint Geomatics declined 60.29% to Rs 0.27 crore in the quarter ended March 2022 as against Rs 0.68 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2021. Sales declined 22.27% to Rs 11.55 crore in the quarter ended March 2022 as against Rs 14.86 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2021.

For the full year,net profit declined 2.96% to Rs 1.97 crore in the year ended March 2022 as against Rs 2.03 crore during the previous year ended March 2021. Sales declined 23.86% to Rs 33.03 crore in the year ended March 2022 as against Rs 43.38 crore during the previous year ended March 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2022Mar. 2021% Var.Mar. 2022Mar. 2021% Var.Sales11.5514.86 -22 33.0343.38 -24 OPM %8.9212.58 -14.9611.66 - PBDT0.781.42 -45 3.703.70 0 PBT0.511.19 -57 2.622.75 -5 NP0.270.68 -60 1.972.03 -3

