Scanpoint Geomatics consolidated net profit rises 1.33% in the March 2019 quarter

Net profit of rose 1.33% to Rs 0.76 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 0.75 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales declined 15.70% to Rs 15.46 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 18.34 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018.

For the full year,net profit rose 41.88% to Rs 1.66 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 1.17 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. Sales rose 24.30% to Rs 39.70 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 31.94 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.

