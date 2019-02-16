Scanpoint Geomatics consolidated net profit rises 290.91% in the December 2018 quarter

-
ALSO READ
Scanpoint Geomatics consolidated net profit rises 12.00% in the September 2018 quarter
Colorchips New Media reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.02 crore in the December 2018 quarter
AVTIL Enterprise standalone net profit rises 100.00% in the December 2018 quarter
Cummins India standalone net profit rises 8.65% in the December 2018 quarter
Uflex consolidated net profit rises 3.79% in the December 2018 quarter
-
Sales rise 212.23% to Rs 10.21 croreNet profit of Scanpoint Geomatics rose 290.91% to Rs 0.43 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 0.11 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. Sales rose 212.23% to Rs 10.21 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 3.27 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2018Dec. 2017% Var.Sales10.213.27 212 OPM %5.789.48 -PBDT0.610.32 91 PBT0.410.15 173 NP0.430.11 291
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU