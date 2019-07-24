JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-CM » Companies » Results

MPS consolidated net profit rises 0.65% in the June 2019 quarter
Business Standard

Schaeffler India standalone net profit declines 25.99% in the June 2019 quarter

Capital Market 

Sales rise 1.49% to Rs 1116.70 crore

Net profit of Schaeffler India declined 25.99% to Rs 82.48 crore in the quarter ended June 2019 as against Rs 111.44 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2018. Sales rose 1.49% to Rs 1116.70 crore in the quarter ended June 2019 as against Rs 1100.26 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2018. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2019Jun. 2018% Var.Sales1116.701100.26 1 OPM %14.2716.37 -PBDT171.02207.62 -18 PBT132.55171.01 -22 NP82.48111.44 -26

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Wed, July 24 2019. 16:38 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU