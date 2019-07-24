Schaeffler India standalone net profit declines 25.99% in the June 2019 quarter

Sales rise 1.49% to Rs 1116.70 croreNet profit of Schaeffler India declined 25.99% to Rs 82.48 crore in the quarter ended June 2019 as against Rs 111.44 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2018. Sales rose 1.49% to Rs 1116.70 crore in the quarter ended June 2019 as against Rs 1100.26 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2018. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2019Jun. 2018% Var.Sales1116.701100.26 1 OPM %14.2716.37 -PBDT171.02207.62 -18 PBT132.55171.01 -22 NP82.48111.44 -26
