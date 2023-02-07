Scintilla Commercial & Credit reports consolidated net profit of Rs 0.06 crore in the December 2022 quarter

-
ALSO READ
Scintilla Commercial & Credit consolidated net profit declines 50.00% in the September 2022 quarter
Paisabazaar's credit awareness initiative reaches 30 million consumers from 823 cities; 67 per cent consumers from non-metros
Apoorvaa - Credit Repair Lawyer of India is on a mission to create credit awareness, make people credit healthy & help banks reduce their NPA
Indiabulls Commercial Credit standalone net profit declines 41.92% in the September 2022 quarter
SBI Card appoints Rashmi Mohanty as CFO
-
Sales reported at Rs 0.13 croreNet profit of Scintilla Commercial & Credit reported to Rs 0.06 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against net loss of Rs 0.02 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales remain constant at Rs 0.13 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 and also during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales0.130.13 0 OPM %69.230 -PBDT0.07-0.01 LP PBT0.07-0.01 LP NP0.06-0.02 LP
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Subscribe to Business Standard Premium
Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!
Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.
Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU