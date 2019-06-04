Scintilla Commercial & Credit reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.12 crore in the March 2019 quarter

-
Sales rise 276.92% to Rs 0.49 croreNet loss of Scintilla Commercial & Credit reported to Rs 0.12 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against net profit of Rs 0.07 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales rose 276.92% to Rs 0.49 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 0.13 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018.
For the full year,no net profit/loss reported in the year ended March 2019 as against net profit of Rs 0.03 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. Sales rose 100.00% to Rs 0.86 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 0.43 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Mar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Sales0.490.13 277 0.860.43 100 OPM %-24.4953.85 -0-2.33 - PBDT-0.120.07 PL 00.04 -100 PBT-0.120.07 PL 00.04 -100 NP-0.120.07 PL 00.03 -100
