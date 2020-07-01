Sea TV Network reports consolidated net profit of Rs 2.28 crore in the March 2020 quarter

-
Sales decline 64.53% to Rs 4.81 croreNet profit of Sea TV Network reported to Rs 2.28 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against net loss of Rs 10.13 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales declined 64.53% to Rs 4.81 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 13.56 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.
For the full year,net loss reported to Rs 5.93 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against net loss of Rs 10.13 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales rose 17.77% to Rs 15.97 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 13.56 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Mar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Sales4.8113.56 -65 15.9713.56 18 OPM %-7.48-18.66 --16.72-18.66 - PBDT-0.07-2.21 97 -2.38-2.21 -8 PBT2.23-10.18 LP -5.98-10.18 41 NP2.28-10.13 LP -5.93-10.13 41
