Seacoast Shipping Services standalone net profit rises 224.65% in the December 2022 quarter

Sales rise 163.17% to Rs 111.03 croreNet profit of Seacoast Shipping Services rose 224.65% to Rs 4.61 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 1.42 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 163.17% to Rs 111.03 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 42.19 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales111.0342.19 163 OPM %6.116.19 -PBDT6.231.92 224 PBT6.231.92 224 NP4.611.42 225
