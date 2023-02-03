Seacoast Shipping Services standalone net profit rises 224.65% in the December 2022 quarter

JUST IN
Board of Medico Remedies approves sub-division of shares
Sales rise 163.17% to Rs 111.03 crore

Net profit of Seacoast Shipping Services rose 224.65% to Rs 4.61 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 1.42 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 163.17% to Rs 111.03 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 42.19 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales111.0342.19 163 OPM %6.116.19 -PBDT6.231.92 224 PBT6.231.92 224 NP4.611.42 225

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Fri, February 03 2023. 07:35 IST

