Seacoast Shipping Services standalone net profit rises 224.65% in the December 2022 quarter

Sales rise 163.17% to Rs 111.03 crore

Net profit of Seacoast Shipping Services rose 224.65% to Rs 4.61 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 1.42 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 163.17% to Rs 111.03 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 42.19 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021.111.0342.196.116.196.231.926.231.924.611.42

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)