SEAMEC receives contract from Oil & Natural Gas Corpn worth USD 10.22 mn

SEAMEC announced that Oil & Natural Gas Corpn has given the Notification of Award (NOA) dated 07 December 2020 to Consortium of SEAMEC and Supreme Hydro Engg hiring of services for inspection of 3 nos of Offshore Platforms and painting from MSL to Spider Deck and remedial work on jackets of HPHT Asset Kakinada on Lumpsum Turnkey Basis to be completed during fair weather working season between 1 January, 2021 to 30 April, 2021 or 1 January 2022 to 30 April 2022.

The aggregate Value of the contract is about USD 10,222,156 inclusive of GST.

