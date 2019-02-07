JUST IN
New India Assurance Company reports standalone net loss of Rs 113.52 crore in the December 2018 quarter
SEAMEC reports standalone net profit of Rs 35.87 crore in the December 2018 quarter

Sales rise 155.92% to Rs 98.99 crore

Net profit of SEAMEC reported to Rs 35.87 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against net loss of Rs 8.03 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. Sales rose 155.92% to Rs 98.99 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 38.68 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2018Dec. 2017% Var.Sales98.9938.68 156 OPM %41.765.95 -PBDT48.364.61 949 PBT35.89-7.61 LP NP35.87-8.03 LP

