SEAMEC standalone net profit rises 163.38% in the March 2019 quarter

Sales rise 65.67% to Rs 110.57 crore

Net profit of rose 163.38% to Rs 36.82 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 13.98 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales rose 65.67% to Rs 110.57 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 66.74 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018.

For the full year,net profit rose 25470.00% to Rs 76.71 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 0.30 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. Sales rose 56.94% to Rs 303.83 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 193.60 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.

110.5766.74303.83193.6041.5228.7233.8117.1451.2627.44128.7351.1839.3114.2880.562.2736.8213.9876.710.30

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)