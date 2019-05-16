SEAMEC standalone net profit rises 163.38% in the March 2019 quarter

JUST IN
Sales rise 65.67% to Rs 110.57 crore

Net profit of SEAMEC rose 163.38% to Rs 36.82 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 13.98 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales rose 65.67% to Rs 110.57 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 66.74 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018.

For the full year,net profit rose 25470.00% to Rs 76.71 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 0.30 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. Sales rose 56.94% to Rs 303.83 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 193.60 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Mar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Sales110.5766.74 66 303.83193.60 57 OPM %41.5228.72 -33.8117.14 - PBDT51.2627.44 87 128.7351.18 152 PBT39.3114.28 175 80.562.27 3449 NP36.8213.98 163 76.710.30 25470

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Thu, May 16 2019. 14:43 IST

