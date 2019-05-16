SEAMEC standalone net profit rises 163.38% in the March 2019 quarter

-
ALSO READ
Aplab reports standalone net profit of Rs 3.96 crore in the March 2019 quarter
ATV Projects India reports standalone net loss of Rs 4.67 crore in the March 2019 quarter
Prashant India standalone net profit rises 100.00% in the March 2019 quarter
Tea Time reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.36 crore in the March 2019 quarter
Odyssey Technologies standalone net profit declines 93.64% in the March 2019 quarter
-
Sales rise 65.67% to Rs 110.57 croreNet profit of SEAMEC rose 163.38% to Rs 36.82 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 13.98 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales rose 65.67% to Rs 110.57 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 66.74 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018.
For the full year,net profit rose 25470.00% to Rs 76.71 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 0.30 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. Sales rose 56.94% to Rs 303.83 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 193.60 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Mar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Sales110.5766.74 66 303.83193.60 57 OPM %41.5228.72 -33.8117.14 - PBDT51.2627.44 87 128.7351.18 152 PBT39.3114.28 175 80.562.27 3449 NP36.8213.98 163 76.710.30 25470
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU