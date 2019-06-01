Seasons Textiles reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.07 crore in the March 2019 quarter

-
Sales rise 137.27% to Rs 17.06 croreNet loss of Seasons Textiles reported to Rs 0.07 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against net profit of Rs 0.01 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales rose 137.27% to Rs 17.06 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 7.19 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018.
For the full year,net profit declined 39.66% to Rs 0.35 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 0.58 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. Sales declined 0.32% to Rs 37.52 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 37.64 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Mar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Sales17.067.19 137 37.5237.64 0 OPM %8.9113.63 -15.3312.86 - PBDT0.780.55 42 2.742.56 7 PBT0.210.01 2000 0.490.38 29 NP-0.070.01 PL 0.350.58 -40
