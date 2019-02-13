Seasons Textiles standalone net profit declines 30.77% in the December 2018 quarter

-
Sales decline 4.19% to Rs 7.08 croreNet profit of Seasons Textiles declined 30.77% to Rs 0.18 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 0.26 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. Sales declined 4.19% to Rs 7.08 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 7.39 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2018Dec. 2017% Var.Sales7.087.39 -4 OPM %20.4817.05 -PBDT0.680.67 1 PBT0.120.12 0 NP0.180.26 -31
