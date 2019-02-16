Secunderabad Healthcare standalone net profit rises 2000.00% in the December 2018 quarter

-
Sales decline 99.23% to Rs 0.02 croreNet profit of Secunderabad Healthcare rose 2000.00% to Rs 0.21 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 0.01 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. Sales declined 99.23% to Rs 0.02 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 2.60 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2018Dec. 2017% Var.Sales0.022.60 -99 OPM %1550.004.23 -PBDT0.300.11 173 PBT0.210.02 950 NP0.210.01 2000
