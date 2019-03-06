Sejal Glass reports consolidated net loss of Rs 4.49 crore in the December 2018 quarter

-
Sales decline 37.74% to Rs 1.60 croreNet loss of Sejal Glass reported to Rs 4.49 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against net profit of Rs 0.67 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. Sales declined 37.74% to Rs 1.60 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 2.57 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2018Dec. 2017% Var.Sales1.602.57 -38 OPM %-218.13-23.74 -PBDT-3.841.47 PL PBT-4.490.67 PL NP-4.490.67 PL
