Sejal Glass reports consolidated net loss of Rs 5.22 crore in the March 2020 quarter

Sales rise 116.48% to Rs 1.97 croreNet Loss of Sejal Glass reported to Rs 5.22 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against net loss of Rs 5.95 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales rose 116.48% to Rs 1.97 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 0.91 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.
For the full year,net loss reported to Rs 21.50 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against net loss of Rs 14.66 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales declined 56.44% to Rs 3.72 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 8.54 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Mar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Sales1.970.91 116 3.728.54 -56 OPM %-206.09-535.16 --456.18-121.78 - PBDT-4.66-5.31 12 -19.01-12.06 -58 PBT-5.22-5.95 12 -21.50-14.66 -47 NP-5.22-5.95 12 -21.50-14.66 -47
