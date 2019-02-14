Senthil Infotek reports standalone nil net profit/loss in the December 2018 quarter

-
Sales reported at Rs 0.02 croreSenthil Infotek reported no net profit/loss in the quarter ended December 2018 and during the previous quarter ended December 2017. Sales remain constant at Rs 0.02 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 and also during the previous quarter ended December 2017. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2018Dec. 2017% Var.Sales0.020.02 0 OPM %00 -PBDT00 0 PBT00 0 NP00 0
